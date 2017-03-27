Ryde Rowing Club take part in the ‘Big Row’ for Cancer Research

Steve shares this latest news from Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

British Rowing has joined forces with Cancer Research UK for the “Great Row” and are encouraging thousands of rowers across the nation to take on an indoor rowing challenge.

Ryde Rowing Club, in partnership with Churchers Solicitors of Union Street, Ryde, joined forces with British Rowing and Cancer Research UK on Saturday (26th March 2017) to take part in the “Great Row” to raise funds for the charity and the Club.

The Club’s Coastal Ladies Junior Squad, the recent winners of the Senior Team Award at the IW Sports Foundation Sports Achievement Awards, supported by the Men’s Coastal Junior Squad set-up shop in Churchers’ Union Street Office to complete a marathon on indoor rowing machines – a target they comfortably exceeded during the day.

Cake sale and raffle

The Club and Churchers also organized a cake sale and raffle and there was face painting and balloon modelling available and the club was able to show off its replacement Minibus, purchased in parts with funds raised at a similar event last year.

During the day more than four hundred pounds was raised which coupled with the on-line appeal is expected to eventually raise more than seven hundred pounds.

Show your support

Anyone who would still like to make a donation to the Cancer Research UK appeal can do so online.

Image: RRC Fund Raiser for Cancer Research UK outside Churchers.