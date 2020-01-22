Ryde Town council: No rise in the precept, staff restructure and plans for the future explained

With the defeat of ‘no confidence’ motions behind them, Ryde Town Council (RTC) have set out plans for what they see as a bright future for the town and shed light on the recent loss of the two clerks.

No rise in the precept

Last night the RTC Finance Committee met to set their 2020/21 budget, a balanced budget with no rise in the precept. Through efficiency savings, the council say they now have enough funds available to expand their services.

“Through careful financial management and reorganisation in 2019/20 financial year, the council is in a good position to move ahead with exciting new projects in the 2020/21 financial year.”

Savings made through staff reorganisation

The Mayor of Ryde, Cllr Michael Lilley explained,

“We had to make some tough decisions at the end of 2019. These will enable the Council to restructure in order to manage our budget effectively and efficiently. “We are in the process of reorganising our staff team so we are ready to deliver key exciting projects over the next year. The new Historic High Streets Fund project will start, we are considering taking over Ryde harbour and exploring how Ryde Theatre can be brought back in use. “We are working on creating – and recruiting for – a new post of Town Clerk to lead our dedicated and fabulous Ryde Town staff working on these projects “

Jordan: Members confused between secrecy and confidentiality

Cllr Phil Jordan, Chair of the Finance Committee added,

“The last year has been exciting but democracy does often involve disagreement and this resulted in last Friday’s two significant meetings. “At the first meeting the majority of members voted through changes such as making the ten year old posts of two clerks redundant and creating a new post of Town Clerk. At the second meeting members opposed to these changes called a no confidence vote in the Mayor, myself and my colleagues. “I thank the majority of members for their confidence in us and the Ryde First team. This is democracy at work. I totally accept that we need to improve our auditing processes and reorganisation with a transparent independent review. “We need also need to be a responsible employer and this includes confidentiality of employee issues as stated in legislation. Recent events have meant members have been confused between secrecy and confidentiality. This needs to be addressed and will be. We now move forward with the ability to improve Ryde for the benefit of its residents with a balanced budget and no precept rise.”

Progressive changes

The RTC explain the majority of councillors led by Mayor, Cllr Lilley, have progressively pushed through changes in the past year. These changes were touched on by Cllr Axford during last Friday’s meeting and include:

A detailed review of Ryde Town Council governance and how councillors interact with staff.

Developing a new team that puts the Ryde community first.

Commission of a Ryde Place plan in collaboration with Isle of Wight Council and the Ryde Regeneration Forum including Ryde Business Association and Ryde Society.

Investing in its staff team to enable them to develop the plan which focuses on supporting the Ryde community and voluntary sector to grow and flourish.

A programme of actions to improve employee conditions and make efficiency savings was approved at last Friday’s meeting.

Lilley: “Ryde is growing but the precept will not be going up”

Cllr Lilley told OnTheWight,