The public are being advised to stay away from the immediate area of Ryde Harbour following a fire on board a 40ft Sunseeker speedboat today (Wednesday).

Harbour staff assisted by Cowes Harbour Commission, Ryde Inshore Rescue and fire crews have been working to contain within the harbour a quantity of diesel which has leaked from the vessel. Anti—pollution booms are being used.

Council staff are on site to advise the public to keep away from the area of the harbour, both immediately onshore and offshore. Harbour users are also being notified.

It is understood no one was injured in the fire on board the vessel, which has now been put out by firefighters.

The council is working with the owner of the speedboat to have it removed from the harbour area.

Image: Graham Reading Photography

