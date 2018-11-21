Sabirian’s official opening and Christmas shopping extravaganza!

Sandy shares this latest news. Ed

Sabirian celebrates its official shop opening at 68 High Street, Newport on Wednesday 21st November, starting at 5pm.

Residents, partners, friends and voluntary sector colleagues from around the Island are all invited to come along to help celebrate its opening, do some early evening Christmas shopping and see what we’re up to with our new social enterprise.

Community owned

Owned by Community Action IW, Sabirian C.I.C, designs, manufacturers and import a wide range of exclusive fairly traded, hand crafted homewares, furniture, jewellery, gift items, bags and so much more from India that would make ideal unique Christmas presents.

Employment assistance

At its heart is a desire to provide training, work placement and employment opportunities to Islanders facing additional barriers to employment.

It is also there to generate profits for reinvestment in other community development work to help the Island. Another benefit is that it provides a trade not aid approach bringing benefit to small scale artisans and small scale producers in India.

All welcome

So, please do come along to find out more and see what’s on offer at Sabirian on 21st November from 5pm at 68 High Street, Newport.

We will also be offering ‘buy two items get a third for free’ on all our stock in the shop.

