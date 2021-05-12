Safety marker and launching buoys planned for another Isle of Wight bay

Totland Parish Council will be installing marker buoys at Widdick Chine and to the west of Colwell Bay from the slip way. We will also be installing launching buoys off the Colwell Slipway.

This is separate to the safe swimming buoys on the east section of Colwell which Freshwater Parish are installing.

Ensuring swimmers are within a safe zone

Both parishes want to ensure that boats are moored at a safe distance and swimmers are safe within the zone and although they are different solutions the aim is the same – to prevent craft from mooring inshore and to protect those swimming.

Professionally installed and insured

The Totland buoys in both locations will be professionally installed and insured – they are approved by Trinity House, are fully licensed and are heavy duty yellow marine compliant buoys which are anchored and chained.

Local contractor

At Widdick Chine they will be tethered and roped together to form a barrier. We have been working with a local marine services contractor to design and install what will be a robust and secure solution to ensure that the safety at Totland’s beaches is a continuing priority.

Image: © Widdick Chine by Totland Parish Council