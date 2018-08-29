Richard shares this latest news on behalf of Bembridge Community Library. Ed

Jos Coad, Commodore of Bembridge Sailing Club has presented Bembridge Community Library with a cheque for £2,300 raised at a Summer Drinks Party party held at the beginning of August after the Sailing Club nominated the Library as its Charity of the Year.

The money was raised from the ticket price and a lucky dip which offered prizes and vouchers donated by local shopkeepers and other supporters.

Recognition of wonderful service provided

Fiona Greenwood from Bembridge Sailing Club said that the Committee had unanimously agreed to support Bembridge Community Library thanks to the wonderful service it provides to the local community.

Said Fiona:

“The Library has been run entirely by volunteers since 2011 and does a splendid job doing what libraries should do – lending all sorts of books to young and old. “Additionally it provides computers, photocopying, tourist information, jigsaw loans, DVD hire and activities in the large community room as well as selling second hand books at the bargain price of three for a pound.”

Bacon: “Overwhelmed at sum raised by Sailing Club”

Chair of Bembridge Community Library Jonathan Bacon said that the Library had been delighted to hear that Bembridge Sailing Club had decided to support the Library this year.

“We were then overwhelmed at the magnificent sum raised by Sailing Club members. Their support could not have come at a better time. Up to now we have operated under the umbrella of Community Action Isle of Wight but we are now applying to become a charity in our own right as well as taking over a full repairing lease for the Library building from the Isle of Wight Council. “We thank the Sailing Club very much for their support and generosity which will greatly help these processes.”

Image: A happy group of Bembridge Community Library committee members and volunteers take delivery of a £2,312.50 cheque from Bembridge Sailing Club. Handing over the cheque on behalf of Bembridge Sailing Club is Fiona Greenwood (fifth from left) and accepting it for Bembridge Community Library is Jonathan Bacon (second right). Sailing Club Commodore Jos Coad is on the far right of the picture.