Sally and Jessica Return to St Catherine’s for Sunday afternoon recital

Jessica Thayer, soprano, and Sally Halsey, piano, return to St Catherine’s, Ventnor, after a very popular visit in Spring 2016, to give a recital of songs and piano music on Sunday 18th June at 3pm.

The third of the tea concert series, the music will be punctuated by a strawberry cream tea in the interval.

Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance

Having both graduated from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London last summer, Sally and Jessica are mixing performing with teaching in London and further afield and embarking on what promise to be fulfilling musical careers.

Last year, Sally and Jessica raised money for the Cardiac Risk in the Young charity at their concert in St. Catherine’s. This year the series of tea concerts is supporting the wonderful school in Tamale, Ghana, set up mainly by Islanders to provide education to all, including children with special needs, where there is a gap in educational provision.

The programme includes songs by Debussy, Mozart and Beethoven and piano solos by Bach, Chopin and others.

Sally is looking forward to travelling this summer – her piano playing is taking her to Tuscany to accompany a Flute Summer School, Scotland to accompany the Aboyne Cello Festival and France to accompany the Medina Community Choir on its tour!

Book now

Tickets for the recital are £8 adults, £2 children.

For further details of the whole Tea Concert Series, which is supporting St. Catherine’s School in Tamale, Ghana, visit Sally’s Website or email helen@con-brio.com for tickets in advance.