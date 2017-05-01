Inspiring sonatas feature in first of a series of concerts with Sally Halsey

Thanks to Helen for sharing details of these upcoming events. Ed

Sally Halsey, piano, is returning to St. Catherine’s Church this Sunday 7th May, with cellist Joshua Lynch.

The first in a series of four “Tea Concerts” (yes there will be tea and cake in the interval!) the inspiring programme includes cello and piano sonatas by Saint-Saens and Prokofiev and the Adagio and Allegro by Schumann.

Saint-Saens wrote the most famous cello tune ever, The Swan, from Carnival of the Animals, and his first cello sonata doesn’t disappoint as it is full of beautiful flowing melodies.

The Prokofiev sonata has darker undercurrents but is full of passion and is very exciting music! Schumann was a moody turbulent composer. Originally written for French Horn and piano, the Adagio and Allegro are far more frequently heard on the cello for which it is beautifully transcribed.

Joshua Lynch

Since graduating from the Royal Northern College of Music, Joshua Lynch performed widely as cellist of the award winning Cassia String Quartet and is now embarking on post graduate study with Ursula Smith at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, where he also teaches at the junior department.

Sally Halsey

Sally has a busy summer coming up, starting with concerts in Greenwich and Aylesbury and later in the summer she will be performing in Chichester, Scotland, Italy and France.

The series

The series of Tea Concerts will continue on 4th June with Sally and Gemma Connor, cello, then 18th June with Jessica Thayer, soprano, and culminating in the opera group ‘Snapshot Opera’ performing The Old Maid and The Thief by Carlo Menotti on 2nd July.

Book now

Tickets are available in advance from helen@con-brio.com or 07856 279998, or on the door, and are £8 adult, £2 child, with a Sunday Tea Pass for all four concerts at only £25!

The concerts will also be supporting St. Catherine’s School, Tamala, Ghana.

