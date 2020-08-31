Sam’s epic triathlon challenge completed in just 15 hours: Can you help him reach £10k target?

Last Wednesday News OnTheWight reported on the start of a 24-hour triathlon challenge by Sam Blanchard. His aim was to raise awareness (and money) for the PSP Association – who support families affected by Progressive Supra Nuclear Palsy

Sam was attempting, over the course of 24 hours, to swim 9km in the Solent, cycle 96km around the Isle of Wight and then run 42km from The Needles to Yaverland.

The 12 months of training certainly paid off, because not only did Sam complete this grueling challenge, but he did it in just 15 hours.

Swimming directly against the wind

Sam’s challenge started just before 6am, when he swam directly against the wind from Ryde to Cowes.

With kind permission of © Patrick Condy

It finished just before 10pm the same day with Sam running to the finish line to a backdrop of cheering and ringing from supporters.

It was a mammoth effort

Raising awareness for PSP

Supported by family and friends, Sam has set himself this challenge in order to raise awareness of Progressive Supra Nuclear Palsy (PSP), what he calls a ‘cruel condition’ that affects his Dad, Mark Blanchard.

Mark was himself a keen athlete who enjoyed sea swimming in Gurnard Bay and was a keen cyclist – holding the title of chairman of Vectis Cycling Club from 2013-2016.

Show your support

You can still show your support if you want to help Sam reach the £10,000 target.

Funds will be split between PSP Association, Mountbatten and Surfers Against Sewage (you choose on the page which organisation you want to support)

You can find out more about Sam’s challenge over on his Trisle of Wight Facebook Page.

Images: With kind permission of © Patrick Condy