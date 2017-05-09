Find out:Who's your new councillor?

Sandown Bay pupils call for AET to be removed from school

Over 450 pupils from Sandown Bay Academy took part in a peaceful sit-in today to protest at plans to merge their school in September 2018 with Ryde Academy.

sba sixth formers banners

Over 450 students from Sandown Bay Academy took part in a peaceful protest today.

Nathan Doran, the deputy head boy, organised the peaceful ‘sit in’ as a protest to plans for the Sandown secondary school to be merged with Ryde Academy.

Both schools are run by Academies Enterprise Trust (AET).

Click on image to see larger version
Sandown Bay Academy pupils peaceful protest

Chanting “Get AET out the door”
A number of banners and posters were created by the students to be used at the later demo with parents on the rugby field opposite the school.

They chanted,

“1234 get AET out the door, 5678 give it back to the state!”

The pupil’s protest merged into the parent-led one that began at 3pm.

Just last week, pupils gave impassioned defence of the Academy following a negative report about the school in the County Press.

Tuesday, 9th May, 2017 4:39pm

By

Education, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Sandown

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

1 Comment

  1. tosh


    9.May.2017 5:21pm

    Well done to all the children that are defending there school. AET must not be allowed to get away with closing this school

    Report comment

Jobs OnTheWight

