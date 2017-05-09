Sandown Bay pupils call for AET to be removed from school

Over 450 students from Sandown Bay Academy took part in a peaceful protest today.

Nathan Doran, the deputy head boy, organised the peaceful ‘sit in’ as a protest to plans for the Sandown secondary school to be merged with Ryde Academy.

Both schools are run by Academies Enterprise Trust (AET).

Chanting “Get AET out the door”

A number of banners and posters were created by the students to be used at the later demo with parents on the rugby field opposite the school.

They chanted,

“1234 get AET out the door, 5678 give it back to the state!”

The pupil’s protest merged into the parent-led one that began at 3pm.

Just last week, pupils gave impassioned defence of the Academy following a negative report about the school in the County Press.