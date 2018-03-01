Sandown businessman donates to Hullabaloo after local council debacle

A Sandown businessman has stepped in where the Sandown town council failed and has made a donation of £1,000 towards this May’s Hullabaloo event.

Jon Platt of JMP Partnership – a family business based on the High Street – has made a donation of £1,000 to the event.

He said,

“Very happy that we were able to help support this fantastic event. The very good people of Sandown and the wider Island community have supported our businesses for more than a decade now, so it is the very least we can do. “Really looking forward to a fantastically successful event on 12-13th May and I hope that lots of other businesses in the town are able to help support this band of volunteers with their efforts.”

Dupre debacle

Jon’s donation follows the debacle of Monday night’s town council meeting, where a teenage volunteer for the event was reduced to tears following the comments of Cllr Chris Dupre during a discussion about a small grant to the event which brought in 4,000 visitors last year.

Cllr Dupre’s resignation has been called for and a public meeting organised by residents demanding answers from the town council over loss of reserves and a 74% council tax rise.

Location map

View the location of this story.