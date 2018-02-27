There have been calls for Cllr Chris Dupre of Sandown Town Council to resign following accusations of his “appalling behaviour” at last night’s meeting of the town council.

It’s alleged that one teenage member of the public was driven to tears and told to “shut up and sit down” by the councillor. There are also reports of Cllr Dupre swearing at members of the public and councillors, as well as laying hands on the Mayor.

OnTheWight has emailed Cllr Dupre, but at time of publishing, we haven’t received a response from him.

Cllr Dupre has provided a response to the County Press, which they ran as,

Cllr Dupre said the response from the Hullabaloo was “staged” and said the volunteer was such a good actress she belonged at the Apollo. “She started blubbering and saying ‘I can’t believe how you discussed this’. It was totally out of the blue,” he said. “It was planned.”

What a Hullabaloo!

The council had been discussing the annual distribution of grants to good causes in the town, one of which was the Hullabaloo event held during May, which organisers say attracted over 4,000 people to the town last year.

According to reports from those attending last night’s meeting, Cllr Dupre claimed last year’s event was poorly attended and brought nothing to the town. That aside, the town council did agree to donate a reduced figure towards this year’s event.

Shademakers, who founded and run the Hullabaloo event, say they will continue with the event this year, but after last night’s incident have decided to take back their request for financial support from the Sandown Town Council.

“Assumption, denial, insult and abuse”

A spokesperson for Shademakers said,

“In response to the result of the meeting of Sandown town council, we have, after some consideration, rescinded our application for financial support to stage Hullabaloo. “However, I feel we should provide some information in order to give some clarity leading to this decision.”

They went on to say,

“Four members of the Hullaballoo organising group witnessed a complete lack of understanding or concern in the issues Hullaballoo raises, assumption, denial, insult and abuse. It is for this reason we choose to relinquish any effort of financial support from Sandown Town Council. “We shall, however, commit ourselves to making Sandown a better place to be. We shall foster young people entering into cultural political forum and not serve a party political ticket. We shall continue our aims to produce great Art and seek to provide opportunity.”

Cllr Lawson: Dupre a “raging animal”

Cllr Eric Lawson, who was elected to the Sandown Town Council in May 2017 – but has been attending meetings for much longer as a resident of Sandown – said,

“At last night’s Sandown Town Council meeting, I witnessed absolutely appalling behaviour from Cllr Chris Dupre. This is the second time in six months that he has sworn at residents and fellow councillors. His entire demeanour on both occasions was that of a raging animal. “He also spoke to our previous clerk in a derogatory way, easily interpreted as intimidatory. I believe this was a contributing factor in her subsequent resignation.”

Laid hands on the Mayor?

Cllr Lawson went on,

“According to residents, Cllr Dupre actually laid hands on our Mayor as he attempted vainly to calm Cllr Dupre. “I didn’t witness this as Cllr Young and I were in the entry hall, with members of the public, including a young resident who was reduced to tears by completely untrue things suggested about the group she was there representing. “This young lady was bullied, in no uncertain terms, by Cllr Dupre. All councillors and members of the public present witnessed this.”

Apology “no longer sufficient”

Calling for Cllr Dupre’s resignation, Cllr Lawson finished by saying,

“This is not a one-off. On both of these occasions when Cllr Dupre has literally lost the plot, I have been worried about it escalating to physical violence. Last night it reached the point where he must stand down. An apology is not sufficient anymore. “I call on the Sandown Town Council (STC) to take a firm stand on this matter and stop protecting this man. He cannot be trusted to hold a public office.”

The background of Hullabaloo

A spokesperson for Shademakers said,

“Shademakers are a Community Interest Company dealing primarily in the production of Carnival related activities. “Included amongst our projects are attendances at annual Carnival events on the Island of local participants, many of whom enjoy our excursions throughout the UK and overseas. We are a National Portfolio Organisation of the Arts Council of England, and as such, apply ourselves to the conduct outlined by government in terms of equal opportunities, environmental sustainability and aiming to produce great Art. Our information is transparent and freely available through access to the Internet. “Work with the community and young people led to the creation of the event Hullabaloo as a reaction to the decline and degradation in Sandown as seen by those young people who decided to respond with action and determination to make their home a better place. “We have committed ourselves to researching the potential for a Sandown original event providing a pilot year to ascertain the level of support for Hullaballoo as an annual event. The following year efforts serve as testament to this support from the community. We have been thorough in our preparation, raising funds wherever possible to provide a free event. Our own company providing management, logistical support, Artistic contribution and all in a voluntary capacity.”

Update 19:55 Added Cllr Dupre comments to CP.