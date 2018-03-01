Boats sink in Bembridge Harbour (videos)

Several boats in Bembridge Harbour have become victim to the ‘Beast from the East’ and were found sunken this morning.

Mike Curtis from Captain Stan’s Fish Shops shared a series of videos from the pontoon that he uses. They show at least three sunken boats attached to the pontoon.

The water looks pretty choppy out there and we asked Mike whether he’d been out today. He said,

“I wouldn’t be able to get the boat off the pontoon if I wanted to. Easterly gale blows right up the harbour pinning the boat to the pontoon.”

