Boats sink in Bembridge Harbour (videos)

Not great news for the owners of these boats in Bembridge Harbour that were found sunken today. See the videos from the pontoon.

bembridge harbour captain stans

Several boats in Bembridge Harbour have become victim to the ‘Beast from the East’ and were found sunken this morning.

Mike Curtis from Captain Stan’s Fish Shops shared a series of videos from the pontoon that he uses. They show at least three sunken boats attached to the pontoon.

The water looks pretty choppy out there and we asked Mike whether he’d been out today. He said,

“I wouldn’t be able to get the boat off the pontoon if I wanted to. Easterly gale blows right up the harbour pinning the boat to the pontoon.”

Thanks to Andrew Nordbruch for the heads-up.

Thursday, 1st March, 2018 12:31pm

