Sandown man pleads guilty to three robberies

Knowles had threatened staff, and in total over the three dates had stolen cigarettes and cash worth up to approximately £700

Some positive news from court this week.

Towards the end of last year, you may recall Police launched an investigation into three robberies which took place at shops along Avenue Road in Sandown.

The incidents happened on 19th November, 27th November and 16th December. Police arrested and charged 35-year-old Craig Nathan Knowles, of no fixed abode, on 17th December.

Threatened staff
Knowles had threatened staff, and in total over the three dates had stolen cigarettes and cash worth up to approximately £700.

He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday (23rd March) and pleaded guilty to all three robberies.

Knowles was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 1st May.

Tuesday, 24th March, 2020 2:55pm

By

