Vandals hit popular Gaslight Cafe and destroy children’s hard work

The wonderful Gaslight Cafe, situated at Sandown train station, was subjected to mindless vandalism on Wednesday night this week.

Owners of popular cafe, which regularly hosts live music events and community events, are devastated at the vandalism, which saw planters lovingly put together by children from Sandown Community Kids smashed beyond repair.

The toilets were also vandalised and the door of the community room damaged enough to render it unable to open.

Offers of help

In response to the news, Morrisons Lake have offered to donate some plants for the children to plant when the planters are replaced.

Mark Benton of MB Carpentry & Maintenance Ltd has offered free labour to help with any repairs.

Appeal to help “Find who did this”

In an appeal on Facebook, Bobby Lock from the Isle of Wight Community Rail Partnership said,

“The work, time and money spent on making this place what it is for the community has been vast. Heart and soul has gone into this from the Community Kids, volunteers, the CRP and especially Ali and her family. “Please share and help us find who did this so they can help put right what they did.”

CCTV is being studied to identify the culprits, but if anyone has information, please get in touch with police on 101.

Image: © Gaslight Cafe

