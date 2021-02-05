Sandown’s new Premier Inn to open later this month

The team behind the new 100-bedroom Premier Inn hotel on Sandown Esplanade has announced that the hotel will open on Friday 26th February.

In line with Government regulations and public health advice, the new hotel will open initially to guests staying for work, education, or other legally permitted reasons.

The Cookhouse and Pub restaurant will also not be serving any food or drinks on opening in line with government guidelines.

Hyslop: Extremely grateful for the warm welcome

Commenting on the opening, Niall Hyslop, New Openings Manager for Premier Inn Sandown Esplanade, said,

“While we’re opening our Sandown hotel in unusual circumstances due to Coronavirus restrictions, we’re excited to be welcoming guests travelling for work, for education and for other legally permitted reasons at the end of the month. “We are extremely grateful for the warm welcome we have received in Sandown since announcing our plans to open a new hotel and restaurant on the Esplanade. We are investing here for the long-term and are very much looking forward to becoming part of the community.”

Niall went on to say,

“Though we are opening our doors with a limited service in line with government restrictions, we expect the hotel and restaurant will be fully operational later this year. “Premier Inn hotels in leisure locations like Sandown were very popular last summer and once we’re allowed to welcome leisure guests and open our restaurant fully in Sandown, we’re expecting strong demand from guests and local diners.”

