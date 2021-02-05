Isle of Wight brothers find 1m-long mammoth bone on Brighstone beach

The fossilised bone is thought to be hundreds of thousands of years old and was described as looking like a cartoon prop on the beach

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Luke Ferguson with the mammoth fossilised bone

We all know the Isle of Wight is a fantastic place to find dinosaur bones, but this enormous fossilised bone discovered by Island brothers Luke (pictured above) and Joe Ferguson has got to be up there with one of the best recent finds.

Over one metre in length and weighing in at around 30kg, the fossil is thought to be from either a straight-tusked elephant or mammoth.

It was discovered on Brighstone Beach by the brothers, who say it was sticking out like a cartoon prop and that they didn’t even have to dig it out.

The fossilised bone on dinner table
The fossilised bone on dinner table

After sending photos of the fossil to Dinosaur Isle, Curator and General Manager, Dr Martin Munt, said it could be anything between 10,000 and 125,000 years old. He believes it to be a humerus from either a mammoth or straight-tusked elephant. 

Joe Ferguson on Brighstone Beach
Joe Ferguson on Brighstone Beach

Luke told News OnTheWight he was “over the moon” with the find. Dr Munt has offered advice on the best way to preserve the bone.

Source: BBC

Image: © Luke and Joe Ferguson

Friday, 5th February, 2021 10:46am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oeP

Filed under: Brighstone, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Isle of Wight brothers find 1m-long mammoth bone on Brighstone beach"

newest oldest most voted
Tamara

Wow! What a find! I hope the brothers will donate it to Dinosaur Isle for visitors to see.

Vote Up00Vote Down
5, February 2021 11:33 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*