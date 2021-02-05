Isle of Wight brothers find 1m-long mammoth bone on Brighstone beach

We all know the Isle of Wight is a fantastic place to find dinosaur bones, but this enormous fossilised bone discovered by Island brothers Luke (pictured above) and Joe Ferguson has got to be up there with one of the best recent finds.

Over one metre in length and weighing in at around 30kg, the fossil is thought to be from either a straight-tusked elephant or mammoth.

It was discovered on Brighstone Beach by the brothers, who say it was sticking out like a cartoon prop and that they didn’t even have to dig it out.

The fossilised bone on dinner table

After sending photos of the fossil to Dinosaur Isle, Curator and General Manager, Dr Martin Munt, said it could be anything between 10,000 and 125,000 years old. He believes it to be a humerus from either a mammoth or straight-tusked elephant.

Joe Ferguson on Brighstone Beach

Luke told News OnTheWight he was “over the moon” with the find. Dr Munt has offered advice on the best way to preserve the bone.

Source: BBC

Image: © Luke and Joe Ferguson