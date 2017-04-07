Primary school launches crowdfunding appeal to fund crossing patrol

Cowes Primary School have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to cover the cost of school crossing patrols from September 2017.

The school aim to raise £13,500 and say:

“The Isle of Wight Council withdrew funding for School Crossings from 1/9/16. “This year the Park Road crossing has been kindly funded by Cowes Town Council, but only for one year. We are faced with a real threat that there will be no crossing patrol from September 2017. We have requested the Council install a Pelican Crossing, but this could take up to four years. “To ensure that a crossing patrol remains in place for the next 3 years, we need to raise £13,500.”

They go on to say,

“Park Road is the main arterial route into Cowes and also a ‘Red Jet rat-run’ road. Cowes Primary School, Cowes Enterprise College, Blackberry Lane Pre-School, Local Councillors and Police Community Support Teams are all working in Partnership to raise the profile of the significant risk to our young people in crossing this road.”

If you’d like to add your support the campaign head over to the Crowdfunding page.

The pupils have made this video for the campaign

Image: Ajehals under CC BY 2.0