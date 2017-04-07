Polar Maps release music video for latest single, White Lines

Lo-fi Isle of Wight Indie band Polar Maps have just released their latest single, White Lines.

The three-piece band, featuring Guy Page, Daryl Norman and Joe Perry.

White Lines is the first of five tracks which will be on the band’s new EP coming later this spring.

Stay up to date with the band by following them on social media:

Polar Maps on Facebook | Polar Maps on Twitter | Polar Maps on Bandcamp

The video

Filmed at night in an Isle of Wight field, some strange things seem to be happening to the lads.

Sit back for a few minutes and see what you think.