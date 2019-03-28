School Cuts analysis shows £11.5m cut from Isle of Wight school budgets since 2015

Peter shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight National Education Union. Ed
The School Cuts coalition analysis of the latest Government school funding figures shows a shortfall in funding of £11.5 million between 2015 and 2019 with 42 out of 45 Island schools affected.
That is over 93% of Island schools compared to 91% of schools in England.
Comprehensive look at school funding
This is the most comprehensive examination of school funding figures, bringing together:
- Schools Block allocations (which for 2018/19 also includes the new Teacher Pay Grant)
- the Pupil Premium
- sixth form funding
See how schools on the Island are affected by looking at the School Cuts Website, which was updated on Monday, 25th March.
Shreeve: “An intolerable situation”
Peter Shreeve, Isle of Wight NEU Joint Secretary, said:
“This is an intolerable situation. Children and young people are being short changed by a Government that believes their education can be run on a shoe string budget.
“As a result of Governments absolute refusal to accept the fact that a school funding crisis exists school class sizes are increasing, teachers and support staff are being reduced, building repairs are being left undone, subjects are being dropped from the curriculum and teachers are continuing to subsidise out of their own pocket for items such as text books and glues sticks.”
He went on to say,
Image: transp under CC BY 2.0
“A lack of funding is impacting on all schools – irrelevant of size. All Saints’ Primary in Freshwater has missed out on £95,671 and is in danger of closure.
“Figures indicate a loss of over £1 million in some larger secondaries.
“This situation cannot go on. There needs to be a reversal of cuts to school budgets since 2010, and for the funding of schools and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) provision to be of a level that ensures all children and young people get the education they deserve, regardless of where they live.”
Thursday, 28th March, 2019 4:02pm
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2myj
Filed under: Education, Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Unexpected
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓