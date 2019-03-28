School Cuts analysis shows £11.5m cut from Isle of Wight school budgets since 2015

Peter shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight National Education Union. Ed

The School Cuts coalition analysis of the latest Government school funding figures shows a shortfall in funding of £11.5 million between 2015 and 2019 with 42 out of 45 Island schools affected.

That is over 93% of Island schools compared to 91% of schools in England.

Comprehensive look at school funding

This is the most comprehensive examination of school funding figures, bringing together:

Schools Block allocations (which for 2018/19 also includes the new Teacher Pay Grant)

the Pupil Premium

sixth form funding

See how schools on the Island are affected by looking at the School Cuts Website, which was updated on Monday, 25th March.

Shreeve: “An intolerable situation”

Peter Shreeve, Isle of Wight NEU Joint Secretary, said:

“This is an intolerable situation. Children and young people are being short changed by a Government that believes their education can be run on a shoe string budget.

“As a result of Governments absolute refusal to accept the fact that a school funding crisis exists school class sizes are increasing, teachers and support staff are being reduced, building repairs are being left undone, subjects are being dropped from the curriculum and teachers are continuing to subsidise out of their own pocket for items such as text books and glues sticks.”

He went on to say,