Scottish Cellist to play with Sally Halsey at Ventnor Tea Concert

Sally Halsey, originally from Bonchurch, returns to St Catherine’s Church in Ventnor for a cello and piano recital with award winning Scottish cellist, Gemma Connor, on Sunday 4th June at 3pm.

Gemma, who graduated from Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama with a Distinction last year, was awarded the Aboyne Cello Festival Young Artist 2016. She presented a full public recital during the Cello Festival and mentored the younger cellists throughout the week. She has been given a small concert series throughout 2017 as part of this title including performances for the Aylesbury Music Society, the Benslow Music Trust, and between them, the concert at St Catherine’s.

Gemma is now studying at the Royal Academy of Music in London for a Master of Arts in Music Performance with Josephine Knight.

The programme

Gemma and Sally’s programme at St Catherine’s will include two of the ‘greats’ of the cello and piano repertoire: Beethoven’s wonderful Sonata in A major, Op. 69, and the F major sonata op. 99 by Brahms and also Schumann’s Adagio and Allegro. A substantial feast of music, presented by two passionate young musicians.

Overseas travel

Sally is looking forward to travelling this summer – her piano playing is taking her to Tuscany to accompany a Flute Summer School, Scotland to accompany the Aboyne Cello Festival and France to accompany the Medina Community Choir on its tour.

Book now

There will be tea and cakes in the interval. Tickets for the recital are £8 adults, £2 children.

For further details of the whole Tea Concert Series, which is supporting St Catherine’s School in Tamale, Ghana, visit Sally’s Website or email helen@con-brio.com for tickets in advance.