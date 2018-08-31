Scrutiny Committee call for Cllr Ward to reconsider delegated decision over double yellow lines

Councillors have called on the Cabinet member for transport to review his decision to implement double yellow lines on Hope Road, Ryde.

A special Isle of Wight Council scrutiny meeting was called following a decision to impose a transport restriction order (TRO) on Hope Road, so a development of 80 houses and associated roads could go ahead.

Delegated decision

The decision was made by Cllr Ian Ward, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, under delegated powers on 13th August.

Forty-eight residents wrote to Cllr Ward objecting to the proposals.

Cllrs Debbie Andre, Julie Jones-Evans, and Geoff Brodie, with the support of scrutiny chairman Cllr Andrew Garratt, brought the decision back before the scrutiny committee for more debate and questioning last night (Thursday).

The scrutiny committee cannot amend the decision, and only have the power to make recommendations to Cllr Ward.

The vote

Four councillors voted to recommend the decision be ‘reviewed at the very least, if not reversed’.

Cllr Steve Hastings voted against the motion and Cllr Brian Tyndall abstained from the vote.

The lead councillor for the call-in, Cllr Debbie Andre, said there was a lack of consultation and evidence for the TRO.

She said:

“I feel the reasons for a TRO have not been substantiated here.”

Lilley: Ward is “a bit like development alley”

Ward councillor Michael Lilleysaid:

“I live in a ward that is a bit like development alley. “Roads are full to bursting and future developments are going to put more strain on that. “What I want for my residents is that they have transparency and they do get their voice listened to. Their human rights are really paramount.”

Ward: “We have an issue”

Responding to questions from councillors, Cllr Ward said:

“I have visited Hope Road three times, on different days of the week, at different times of day. “The first time I visited there were vehicles parked everywhere. The second time, the road was bare. On the third occasion it was mixed. “On only one occasion could I drive down that road without having to stop and pull over and let someone pass. “That indicated to me we currently have an issue. We are planning for the future.”

Ward: Planning for “80-house development”

Cllr Lilley questioned what data had informed the decision to implement a TRO.

Cllr Ward added:

“We are looking at an 80-house development. “How many cars is that going to generate? “We are talking about 120 cars passing through that road. That will be a nightmare, I can assure you of that.”

Hastings: “Not convinced by the call-in”

Conservative councillor Steve Hastings said:

“I have not heard anything that makes me think the consultation was inadequate so I am not convinced by the call-in.”

The committee will write formally to the cabinet member to consider the decision. Cllr Ward has to respond within 28 days.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: clearlyambiguous under CC BY 2.0