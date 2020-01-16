Search in Spain widens for missing man from East Cowes

The search for a missing Isle of Wight man in Spain has been widened to the entire country.

23-year-old Harry Stagg was travelling through France at the end of last year making his way to his grandfather’s home in Malaga, where he was supposed to be spending Christmas and New Year.

Harry never arrived and as he’s travelling without a mobile phone, his family have no idea where he is or mean to contact him.

Search become “very expensive”

A Guardia Civil source close to the case told the press that the search had become “very expensive”.

The source said they want to, “stop looking for someone who wants to stay travelling” and the former restaurant worker from East Cowes, has been encouraged to turn himself in.

Family’s concern

Harry’s Mum told the Olive Press,

“Just tell him his mum and family are very worried about him. “I’ll be 51 next week, so it would be nice if he could ring me on my birthday.”

Source: the Olive Press