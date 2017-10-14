This week’s Sunday morning recital at Quay Arts features Isle of Wight folk singers, The Dollymops.

The group sing in harmony from the folk tradition of Southern England – and in particular, songs collected from the Isle of Wight.

They’ve been singing together since 2005 and have since then appeared at numerous clubs, venues and events in the South – including the Sidmouth, Broadstairs and Bestival festivals – and drawn favourable comment from folk luminaries – such as Chris Wood, Rod Stradling, Shirley Collins and Heather Wood (of the Young Tradition).

No need to book, there is a £5 suggested donation on the door.

Stay for brunch or lunch

The performance starts at 10.30am, so why not have brunch in the Cafe Bar beforehand or lunch afterwards.

The kitchen (which opens at 9am) serves some of the best home-made vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free food on the Island – sourced from local growers and suppliers of organic and free range produce where possible.

Don’t miss the art

Whilst you are at Quay Arts you can check out the Swansong exhibition by Peter Wright, Illumination by Marius von Brasch & Howard Hardiman, as well as Shimmering Musicians by Nick Martin.

