See: Oil rigs and barrels with skeletons placed on Ventnor’s miniature Isle of Wight

News shared by group of environmentalists who would like to remain anonymous. No paint was used, the letters were pre-fabricated and placed on the Island then removed when campaigners left. In their own words. Ed

On Saturday morning, a small group of Environmental campaigners, who care passionately about our Island and our world, got up early to send this message from the iconic paddling pool on Ventnor seafront. This is in response to UKOG’s planning application to drill for oil on the Isle of Wight.

Comments must be submitted by 24th July either online or by letter. Coincidentally, 24th July marks one year since the Isle of Wight Council declared a Climate Emergency. That declaration stated that the Isle of Wight Council would work towards net zero carbon by 2030.

The Group feel that by allowing this drilling to happen, the council would be going backwards on this commitment.

Have your say

The group are encouraging people of ALL AGES to make comments on the planning application.

There are guidelines on what you can comment about, these can all be found on the Isle of Wight Council’s Web page Planning Portal.

Read the guidance

The group strongly recommend that guidance is read before commenting on the proposed planning application , to make an effective, pertinent comment.

The planning reference number is: 20/00513/FUL