See the Isle of Wight on Gardeners’ World later this week

This coming Friday (10th August), tune into BBC2 at 9pm to see the Isle of Wight featured on Gardeners’ World.

Presenter, Mark Lane, takes a close look at the planting in the hottest garden in the UK – Ventnor Botanic Garden on the Isle of Wight with the Garden’s Curator, Chris Kidd.

They took a close look at the specialist planting in the hot Mediterranean Garden and the cool of the Olive Grove.

See Gardeners’ World on the BBC Website for more info.

Image: © Rob Jennings

