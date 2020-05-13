Self employed Islanders can apply from today for Government support

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has welcomed the early opening of the Government’s Self-Employment Income Support Scheme.

The scheme open today – weeks ahead of schedule – enables self-employed individuals, or members of partnerships whose business have been adversely affected by Coronavirus, to apply for a grant worth 80% of their average monthly trading profits.

Grant worth up to £7,500

Those eligible will receive a government grant worth up to £7,500 with the money expected to be in bank accounts within six working days of each claim.

Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, said:

“We’re working ahead of time to deliver support to the self-employed and from today, applications open for the millions of people eligible for the scheme. “With payments arriving before the end of this month, self-employed across the UK will have money in their pockets to help them through these challenging times.”

From today, people will be able to make their claim on a specified date between 13-18 May, based on their Unique Tax Reference number. HMRC has assigned eligible self-employed individuals a specific date to apply on and this can be checked on HMRC’s online checker.

Seely: Encourage self-employed Islanders to check dates

Bob said:

“I am delighted the Government has been able to open this scheme early. These grants represent a lifeline for many self-employed individuals who really need this money now, including our self-employed tradespeople. “I encourage all self-employed Islanders to check the dates they can apply and do so as soon as possible. I don’t want any Islanders who are eligible to miss out.”

You can check if you are eligible on the Government Website.

You can also check the date you can submit your claim using HMRC’s online checker.

Further support is available by using HMRC’s webchat service or by calling the Covid-19 Helpline on 0800 024 1222.

News shared by the office of Bob Seely. Ed

Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0