Serene Sunset: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

We love this sunset shot by Damian Haworth of one of our favourite places on the Isle of Wight, Newtown. He’s captured the serenity of the Nature Reserve that is a great place to visit whatever the season.

Damian said,

“I managed to get a spare hour today, so headed down to Newtown. I arrived just before the sun reached the horizon, which gave me just enough time to set up, and capture the few seconds of colour, which appeared as the day came to an end.”

Click on image to see larger version



Image: © Damian Haworth