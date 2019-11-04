Service of Remembrance returns to Carisbrooke Castle

A service of Remembrance will once again be held at Carisbrooke Castle to commemorate those in the uniformed services who lost their lives in service of their country.

The ceremony takes place annually in the special ‘field of remembrance’ situated behind the chapel in the Princess Beatrice Garden.

It was established in 2010 by the then Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, Major General Martin White, as a place where residents can pay their respects around the time of Remembrance Sunday.

Free to attend

The service will be held on Thursday 7th November and members of the public can enter the castle free of charge to attend.

Crosses will be available at the castle to lay during the service.

People are advised to arrive by 10.30am and refreshments will be available courtesy of the Women’s Institute.

News shared by Isle of Wight council. Ed

Image: catsanchez under CC BY 2.0