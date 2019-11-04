Grade II listing for 12 Isle of Wight war memorials

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, 12 war memorials on the Isle of Wight have been listed at Grade II by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

Built in the aftermath of the First World War (1914-1918), the newly listed memorials were among tens of thousands that were erected across England in memory of the many people who lost their lives in the conflict, never to return home.

In place of graves, these memorials became focal points for local communities to mourn and honour their dead.

Whately: A special place in communities

Heritage Minister Helen Whately said:

“War memorials have a special place in communities and remind us of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. “It is right that these monuments to the brave people who sadly never returned from the First World War will now be preserved and protected.”

Helping protect memorials for years to come

Emily Gee, Regional Director for Historic England in London and the South East, said:

“This Sunday (10th November) many of us will observe the two minutes’ silence, which shows how important we believe it is for us to commemorate those who have died in conflict. “It is this same respect for the fallen that has inspired us to list these memorials on the Isle of Wight and help protect them for years to come.”

Memorials

In 2014, Historic England committed to listing 2,500 war memorials by the end of 2018 to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War. It achieved this target, listing 2,645, but decided to continue the work as many more cherished memorials worthy of listing status were identified.

Share your stories and information

Why not share your knowledge and pictures of these newly listed memorials, so we can record important facts, and share what you know with others? You might even know the stories of the people named on the war memorials.

You can also upload information and pictures about other listed buildings and places near you. 99% of people in England live within a mile of a place on the List which has over 400,000 entries, from tower blocks and tombstones to barrows and bunkers, palaces and pigsties, cathedrals, windmills and rollercoasters.

