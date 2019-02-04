Sexual abuse and violence is not OK, say Isle of Wight council

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Isle of Wight Community Safety Partnership (CSP) is supporting a range of events for national Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week.

The national week runs this year between 4 to 10 February and aims to generate discussion about how sexual abuse and sexual violence is not OK; empower victims and send out a clear message that the UK collectively will be saying ‘It’s Not OK’.

Range of events

Island events will include:

Caroline Diamond from Vectis Radio hosting a discussion with Anna Murray from Age UK on and Fiona Gwinnett from Isle of Wight Woman’s Centre on 4 February at 12 midday;

A stand providing information to partner organisations at the Safeguarding Conference being held at Northwood House, Cowes on 7 February;

a CSP drop in engagement event at St Thomas’ Square, Newport on Friday 8 February between 12 midday and 3pm;

Island libraries promoting fiction and non-fiction books relating to domestic abuse; and

Unison holding awareness session with council employees.

The council will also be supporting the week on social media via the hashtag #ItsNotOk.

Outlaw: All of us can help shine a light

Cllr Tig Outlaw, Cabinet member for community safety and public protection, said,

“The week is about spreading the message that any form of sexual abuse and sexual violence is not OK. Here on the Island, our sexual violence and abuse services are delivered by You First and they can you talk through your options, or even just give you support. “The message is slowly being heard – sexual abuse and sexual violence is not OK. We can only add to this by encouraging everyone to participate in the discussions, not only victims and survivors, but all of us can help shine a light.”

The YOU Trust

You First, part of The YOU Trust, is the Island’s Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence/Crime service. You can contact them in the following ways:

Phone: 0800 234 6266 (leave a message)

Email: youfirstIOW@theyoutrust.org.uk

Facebook: facebook.com/youfirstIOW

You Trust: Stopping sexual violence is everyone’s business

Tonia Redvers, Head of Hidden Violence and Counselling Services for the YOU Trust, said:

“The message of the national campaign, It’s Not OK, is something we clearly carry forward in our work across the Island. We passionately believe that stopping sexual violence is everyone’s business, and we are proud to work with our partners, The Hampton Trust, to support anyone living on the Island who is experiencing or living with sexual abuse. “Moving forward, with funding secured from central Government, we will have workers in place to support people affected by sexual violence in isolated communities. We will also have health partners on the Island to improve early intervention and to help people find their voice, continuing to carry this vital message forward long after the campaign ends.”

You First will be undertaking multi-media campaigns throughout the week and there will be ongoing awareness raising workshops.

Need help now?

In an emergency, dial 999. If you would like to speak to someone out of hours, the National Domestic Violence Helpline number is 0808 2000 247.