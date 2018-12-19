Shanklin’s New Year’s Day Dip hosted by Wessex Cancer Trust

Lorraine shares this latest news on behalf of Wessex Cancer Trust. Ed

Brave the cold to help Islanders affected by cancer at this year’s New Year’s Day Dip, hosted by Wessex Cancer Trust.

The second annual event takes place outside The Salix Cafe on Shanklin’s Small Hope Beach and will raise money for the charity’s Building for the Future appeal.

Earlier this year, the Island branch of Wessex Cancer Trust launched a £100,000 appeal to create a new cancer centre for the Island and the fundraising total currently stands at around £80,000.

The event follows the success of the summer’s Inflatable Rainbow Run and this month’s Drive-in Films for Christmas, which raised more than £5,000.

This year’s dip is pirate themed and will also feature a children’s treasure hunt, raffle, entertainment and powdered paint. Fancy dress is encouraged.

Support centre manager Mike Sizer-Green said:

“We are edging ever closer to our appeal target

and with only £20,000 left to raise, we hope lots of Islanders will come along to support us and

enjoy some New Year’s Day fun. We are hugely grateful to the team at the Salix Cafe for

helping us put on the event. All swimmers will receive a hot drink – but only after they’ve been in

the sea!”

The New Year’s Day Dip starts at 11am. Entry is £5 and you can register online, or turn up on the day.