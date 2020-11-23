Share your Isle of Wight experiences of the impact of Covid-19 on sports

One year ago, West Wight Sports and Community Centre manager Clare Griffin won the Sunday Times Grassroots Sportswoman of the Year 2019 Award.

Now Clare has been invited to the 2020 Sportswoman of the Year awards and will be on a panel discussing the effect of Covid on grassroots sport.

Other panel members include Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds OBE. The panel will be chaired by Sunday Times sports journalist Rebecca Myers.

The awards night will be virtual this year and will be shown online on Wednesday, 25th November, from 18.30 to 19.30.

Share your experiences

Clare said,

“I want to get a balanced message out there about the devastating effect Covid is having on grassroots sport, especially in a place like the Isle of Wight. “I need help please – if anyone has had an experience they want to share with me or has an opinion, please email me at [email protected]”

To watch the awards ceremony online, register now on the Website.

News shared by Sue on behalf of West Wight Sports and Community Centre. Ed