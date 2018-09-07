Share your Isle of Wight punk memorabilia for major exhibition

Quay Arts are hosting an exhibition of Punk(ish) art this Winter in the West Gallery and are looking for punks past and present to get involved.

So if you have posters, pins, photos, artefacts or anything related to punk on the Island and its legacy that you’d like to loan as part of our punk exhibition, then get in touch!

PUNK exhibition dates: Sat 1st Dec 2018 – Sat 9th Feb 2019.

Exhibition install is Wed 28th – Fri 30th Nov. All works would need to be available for the duration and will be covered under Quay Arts insurance policy.

For more info, please email: g.newman@quayarts.org