Share your self-portrait to be included in Breakout! Exhibition: Deadline extended

If you thought you’d missed the deadline to submit your self portrait for the Quay Arts Breakout! exhibition, you’ll be pleased to know they have extended the deadline.

You now have until Friday 14th August to get your 10cm x 10cm portrait up to Quay Arts (delivered to the venue or online), with the exhibition opening on Friday 21st August.

There have been lads of great portraits already dropped off and the team are “loving them all”.

The idea is to get as many as possible and perhaps help Quay Arts break another Guinness World Record for the largest exhibition of self-portraits.

Find out more

Want to know how to get involved? Visit the Website for more details.