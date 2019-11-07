Share your views on the proposed new loos

The old toilet block opposite Sandown Pier is to be given a new lease of life under proposals being brought forward by the Isle of Wight Council.

The building and the shop which forms a part of it is due to be completely renovated as part of proposals to revitalise this key part of Sandown Esplanade under the Isle of Wight Council’s Eastern Bay Regeneration Plan.

The toilets were temporarily reopened this summer, but the age of the building means that something new will be needed to keep this facility for the longer term.

A redesigned building

Ideas for the location include a redesigned building providing a new food and drink outlet, a separate, new, public convenience facility and enhanced outdoor areas.

Now there is a chance to meet the architects and the project team, and see how this important part of Sandown’s seafront can be brought back into full use.

There will be a drop-in exhibition at the Broadway Centre, Sandown from 18:00 to 20:00 on Thursday 14th November.

A well-used and important part of the seaside offering

Assistant Director of Regeneration Paul Thomas said:

“Given the prominence of the site, there is a great opportunity to replace the current property with a contemporary design that will help regenerate this area. “We know that this is a particularly well-used and important part of the seaside offering at Sandown, and we are keen to make this location much more attractive to locals and tourists alike.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council, in their own words. Ed