Short film showcases the beauty of life under the Isle of Wight coastline

Marine biology degree student, Theo Vickers, who also doubles up as an Isle of Wight photographer and fossil hunter, has shared this great short wildlife film that he’s spent the last year working on.

Shot over the summer and autumn of 2020, the film focuses on the Isle of Wight’s marine biodiversity.

Theo says,

“The film showcases the diversity of habitats and organisms that we have around the Island’s coastline and is contrary to popular belief about UK seas being murky and not very interesting.”

Watch the film

Take a couple of minutes out to watch the film and we’re sure you’ll agree that what’s living within touching distance is far more beautiful than most of us imagined.

Isle of Wight Biosphere

In 2019 the Isle of Wight was given Biosphere reserve status from UNESCO.

As the Isle of Wight Biosphere Reserve is home to 140,000 inhabitants, making it the second most populous island in northern Europe.