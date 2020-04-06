Sing While You Are In: Facebook Page encourages Island youngsters to singalong to musical classics

Isle of Wight singer Harriet Back (founding member of Company B UK) has formed a new Facebook Page – Sing While You Are In – designed to entertain and engage young Islanders during the Coronavirus lock down.

Harriet says,

“I have a younger brother and I know how difficult it is to keep them entertained all day long (I don’t know how teachers do it!). “It was while watching a Disney film with my brother and singing along, that I thought of this idea!”

How it works

Each week there will be a different Disney or Musical theme.

Every Monday and Wednesday, Harriet uploads a video to the Facebook Page of her singing a song from the film.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays she post tutorials on different things, maybe how to dress up as the characters, a short dance or other related arts and crafts.

Take part on Fridays

Then on Friday, she does a Facebook Live where the kids (and/or Disney lovers) can join in, dress up and sing along!

Harriet explains,

“Over the weekend, I post hints to next week’s theme. “It gives the adults a little rest, time to make those important phone calls perhaps, or just to sit back and relax.”

If you’d like to find out more or take part yourselves, head over to the Sing While You Are In Facebook Group.

A call to arms to all readers:

Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.