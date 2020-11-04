‘Singing for Breathing’ sessions move online in wake of Coronavirus

Local arts charity Independent Arts has moved its Singing for Breathing group online in wake of the Covid-19 crisis. The group, designed for people with chronic respiratory conditions and can be helpful in recovering from the long term effects of coronavirus on the lungs.

what is Singing for Breathing?

Singing for Breathing is based on a recognised form of therapy specifically developed for individuals with respiratory conditions. Extensive research has been carried out in this area, with flagship projects being delivered at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

Each session includes physical and vocal warm up activities, the vocal production of phonic sounds, singing together and relaxation strategies.

Griffiths: Reap benefits of project in safety

Hannah Griffiths, Community Engagement Manager, says,

“In these times where our lung health is so important we are pleased to be able to offer Singing for Breathing sessions via Zoom calls. We hope the programme will help keep people’s lungs healthy through the winter and also give people a bit of company too. “Holding sessions on Zoom calls is great as people in one of the most vulnerable categories can stay safely at home but still reap the benefits of the project.”

Singing for Breathing has been demonstrated to reduce anxiety around breathing difficulty and increase confidence in self-managing everyday activity and living. Participants have described engaging in more social and valued activities and experience less difficulty breathing.

Singing for Breathing aims to improve the quality of life, health and wellbeing of those diagnosed with a respiratory conditions. The intended outcome is that individuals have increased confidence to self-manage their condition.

Normanton: Participants notice benefits after just a few sessions

Amy Normanton, group practitioner, reports,

“It’s more important than ever to look after your lungs. Our participants are starting to notice the benefits after just a few sessions. “As well as improving their breathing control, they have also noticed a drop in anxiety levels.”

To find out more and get involved please contact Independent Arts on 01983 822437 email [email protected] or visit our Website.

News shared by Hannah on behalf of Independent Arts. Ed