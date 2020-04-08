Sixth person on the Isle of Wight who tested positive for Coronavirus passes away

A sixth person on the Isle of Wight who tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) has died, say the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

Alistair Flowerdew, Medical Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at St Mary’s Hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19 has died. “The gentleman was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions. “His family has been informed and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Official figures

The latest official figures for Isle of Wight NHS Trust patients who have tested positive for Coronavirus is 36.

Anecdotally there are many more cases of Coronavirus in the community, with residents showing symptoms and self-isolating. Only those requiring hospital treatment are currently being tested.

As of 8th April, five people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital who had tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered and been discharged.

Gearing up for increase in cases

Last weekend the Scots Guards arrived on the Island to help with the reconfiguration of St Mary’s Hospital.

Maggie Oldham, the CEO of Isle of Wight NHS Trust recently stated,

“I can tell you without doubt we will definitely see more cases in the coming days, weeks and months.”

Our thoughts are with family and friends.

