Scots Guards arrive on the Isle of Wight to help prepare hospital for expected rise in Coronavirus cases

On Saturday 40 members of the Scots Guards arrived on the Isle of Wight in preparation for the reconfiguration of St Mary’s Hospital – as highlighted earlier in the week.

The hospital is ramping up its capacity in anticipation of an increase in the number of Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases.

Offering reassurance

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, made his latest vlog outside St Mary’s this morning, where he explained that he’d met the military personnel. He offered a reassurance that when the expected increase of Covid-19 cases arrives, the hospital, “will be in the best possible situation to deal with that increase”.

Island volunteers

Leif Marriner, an NHS volunteer driver, made a journey to the mainland yesterday to collect paint for the additional beds that Isle of Wight NHS Trust mentioned earlier in the week.

Other Islanders have volunteered to help move items from the hospital to free up space for the extra capacity.

Latest figures

There are a total of 25 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the Island, with five returned home following treatment and sadly four passed away – all older men with underlying health conditions.

The Government are still urging people to stay home and protect the NHS.

