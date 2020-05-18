Size of Government support for Isle of Wight Care homes announced

There’s been a growing concern from the public that care homes and the people that work in them are not getting the same level of support from the Government as they should. Residents of care homes are some of the most vulnerable to Covid-19.

On Friday the Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock announced a £600 million Infection Control Fund. Specifics had not been released.

IW figure announced

The Government has just announced the amount of money they will be giving to the Isle of Wight council for them to support care homes – £2,584,973.

The Isle of Wight has 1,949 registered care home beds as of May 2020.

Other measures

In further measures announced today:

all local authorities must conduct a daily review of care homes in their area to ensure care homes have the support they need with staffing, help with accessing PPE and other areas of operation the NHS will ensure that each care home has a named clinical contact to provide better access to clinical advice through weekly check-ins to review their patients, and offer direct support for staff with use of equipment and medication a wellbeing package for social care staff is also being rolled out today on the new CARE app including two new helplines, led by the Samaritans and Hospice UK. This will help support care staff with their mental health and wellbeing and support those who have experienced a traumatic death as part of their work or help with anxiety and stress

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



Image: Gert Stockman under CC BY 2.0