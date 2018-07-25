Skateboarding legend to conquer fear of heights for sponsored skydive

Every pound donated will make a difference and help towards the goal of getting an awesome concrete skatepark built in Ventnor by Spring 2019.

skydive by celineo

Skateboarding legend, John Cattle, might seem fearless on a skateboard, but the truth is that he’s pretty nervous of heights.

So the idea that he’s going to throw himself out of a plane for a sponsored skydive is all the more admirable.

Fundraising is go
The Ventnor Skatepark Project is kick-starting this summer’s fundraising to get a purpose-built concrete skatepark for the Island.

The Ventnor Skatepark Charity has started the first phase with planning permission looking to be submitted shortly, and funding applications being completed.

ventnor skatepark drawings from cliff

£150,000 target
The more money they can raise themselves, the better chance they have of getting closer to the £150,000 needed for an awesome skatepark.

John Cattle, chair of the charity group, founder of Wight Trash skate company and John Cattle’s Skate Club, will be doing a tandem skydive on 7th August 2018.

Every pound does help
Zoe Thompson, from Wight Trash and the Ventnor Skatepark Project, says,

“John is much more comfortable on four wheels than plummeting from the sky (anyone who has seen him at the top of a vert ramp will know heights really are not his thing!) So please show your support by donating a few quid.

“We would love to get the Ventnor Skatepark Project finalised and built by Spring 2019, every pound donated really does help.

“With continued cuts to services on the Island, all youth funding cut, getting an up-to-date, free-to-use skate facility would be great for the Island.”

Share a few quid (or more)
Show your support by donating what you can by popping over to Just Giving.

Image: celineo under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 25th July, 2018 9:42am

By

Isle of Wight News, Ventnor

