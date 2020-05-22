Sky Arts to create ‘the greatest Isle of Wight festival ever witnessed’ TV programme

With this year’s Isle of Wight Festival unable to take place, Sky Arts are planning to ensure festival spirits are high over 12th – 14th June, as they air exclusive content from the archives as part of “Isle of Wight Festival – Greatest Hits”.

A summer without live music wasn’t on the cards, but The Isle of Wight Festival and Sky Arts have come together to allow fans to celebrate some of the festival’s most iconic performances.

“Greatest festival ever witnessed”

Hosted by Edith Bowman and Will Best, the show will create “the greatest festival ever witnessed” as they look back over the Isle of Wight Festival’s phenomenal history to relieve 30 minute sets from some of the event’s most iconic performers.

30 performances will air over three days exclusively on Sky Arts, with highlights including David Bowie, Rod Stewart, Fatboy Slim, Iggy Pop, Faithless, The Prodigy and many, many more.

Where and when

Tune in to “Isle of Wight Festival – Greatest Hits” from 7pm – midnight on Friday 12th, Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th June on Sky Arts.

For more information visit the Festival Website.

Image: © Callum Baker