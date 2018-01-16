Snow heading to some of the Isle of Wight weather warning reveals

Later today and into Wednesday, the Met Office say snow and ice are heading to the Isle of Wight!

Snowflake

The Met office have just issued a snow and ice warning for the northern tip of the Isle of Wight.

Valid from 11:35 today (Tuesday) until 11am on Wednesday, it reads:

Showers are falling as sleet, snow and hail already in the north of the warning area, and this threat spreads to parts of Wales, the Midlands and southern England on Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday.

The warning has been extended further south and east to cover small amounts of snow, for example in parts of southern England.

Delays to travel are possible, with a lower likelihood of cancellations of public transport. Some roads and pavements will turn icy, with an increased likelihood of some accidents and injuries.

snowwarning

Image: amagill under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 16th January, 2018 12:05pm

