‘Social distancing not viable in schools’, reveals Isle of Wight Covid-19 snapshot survey

The local district of the National Education Union wanted to gauge how teachers and support staff were feeling at this time, so they asked members to fill in a survey between 28th-30th November 2020.

Well over 100 staff responded within this short time frame and they came from primary, secondary, special and independent schools as well as the Isle of Wight College.

Shreeve: Ineffectiveness of government guidance

Commenting on this local snapshot survey, Peter Shreeve, Assistant District Secretary of the National Education Union said:

“Government policy has generally focused on ‘social distancing’, cleaning and more recently on the wearing of masks to combat virus transmission in schools. “This snapshot survey shows the ineffectiveness of government guidance to socially distance ‘wherever possible’. Nearly 19 in 20 staff said they were not able to maintain two-metre social distancing from their pupils within school with over seven in ten staff saying it was impossible. A mere one in six saying they could maintain two-metre social distancing in areas where only staff congregated.”

Peter went on to say,

“We should stop the ‘pretence’ that social distancing in schools is possible. It is simply not viable – no matter whether two metres or one metre – survey after survey throughout this year makes this clear. “Government has advised reducing unnecessary contact with people in the two weeks before forming a Christmas bubble (23rd – 27th Dec), while at the same time, maintaining that schools have to be open until 18th December. “In order to reduce unnecessary contact and a potential greater spike after Christmas, 60% of staff thought it would help lower virus transmission, if schools had greater flexibility to manage remote learning in the last week of term and support both pupils and staff, who are far more exhausted than usual.”

Shreeve: Staff are feeling drained

The survey found that nearly one in six staff say they are seriously considering leaving the profession.

Mr Shreeve added,

“Indeed, as expected staff are feeling drained. Half report never ever feeling as tired in the whole of their education career as they presently do with over 87% feeling more anxious in work because of the pandemic. Nearly 1 in 6 staff say they are seriously considering leaving, because of the increased anxiety and impact Covid-19 has had on their working life. “Despite personal anxiety, staff expressed their concerns about related educational issues, that need urgently addressing. “Pandemic related issues such as exams, SATs and how the curriculum should recover is of concern, as is the need for greater government finance, in order to cope with rising Island SEND numbers and increasing numbers of schools showing budget deficits. Of most concern however is growing pupil poverty and the need to combat pupil hunger and provide greater digital access to learning at home.”

Solidarity and support

He finished by saying,

“Although many individual staff are clearly struggling, there is an overwhelming appreciation of how everyone – pupils, families and staff are trying to cope. This is be summed up in the following individual staff comments of which there are many.”

“Staff desperately trying to help each other in horrendous working conditions.”

“Head has been fantastic throughout. “

“Huge improvement in student behaviour and respect for personal space.”

“Parents have been overwhelmingly supportive and grateful for the school’s work.”

“Solidarity and support of the unions. Thank you.”

News shared by Peter Shreeve, in his own words. Ed

Image: Christian Erfurt under CC BY 2.0