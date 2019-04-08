Solent Local Enterprise Partnership announces year of success for the region

Lara shares this latest news on behalf of Solent LEP. Ed

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) announced a year of success at its AGM, celebrating 12 months of delivering projects that have boosted the region’s economy and enhance opportunities for local communities.



Building on previous years’ successes, they met with local businesses, universities and councils, and the directors of the LEP provided members with an update on investments during 2018 and launched the LEPs annual report.



More than £130m investment in the area

Through the game-changing Solent Growth Deal, alongside a number of other funding programmes, LEP investment in the area has reached more than £130m, including £13 million invested in SME businesses, £40 million invested in skills, £10 million to support new ideas and strengthen innovation capability and £70 million to support critical infrastructure.



Two national firsts

Last year saw the LEP achieve two national firsts with the opening of the Cancer Immunology Centre in Southampton, the UK’s first dedicated research facility for which the LEP provided £4.5m, and the National Maritime Autonomy Centre.

New investments during 2018 included provision of nearly £7.5m in funding to help the Warsash School of Maritime Science and Engineering upgrade its estate and install new simulator training facilities, further strengthening the global maritime training credentials of the area.



Help for small and medium sized businesses

Small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) continue to benefit from LEP investment with more than 270 SMEs having now received grant funding. This in turn is helping to create or protect more than 1,500 jobs, and secure additional investment of over £37.4m directly into local businesses.



Alongside the LEPs investment programme, 2018 has been a year of success for the Solent LEPs Enterprise Adviser Network.



Award-winning Enterprise Adviser Network

Speaking at the AGM, Sandeep Sesodia, Solent Enterprise Adviser said:

“The Solent is a national leader in the provision of careers advice to young people, and schools in the LEP area have this year achieved the highest average score in England across benchmarks designed to define what good, practical careers guidance should look like.”



Sandeep was speaking in his capacity as a volunteer Solent Enterprise Adviser at Oasis Academy Mayfield. The Solent LEP’s award winning Enterprise Adviser Network matches schools and colleges with volunteer business advisers such as Sandeep who shares his knowledge with them. To date more than two thirds of schools in the Solent are engaged with the programme.



Share your views

The LEPs AGM also enabled Solent LEP Members to look to the future and share their views on priorities for a Solent Local Industrial Strategy.

Brian Johnson, Solent LEP Business Director & SME Business Ambassador said:

“With involvement from all sectors of the Solent region, private business and the public sector, education, health, and local communities, this is an opportunity to set the area on a pathway to a more prosperous future for all. We are inviting everyone to join the conversation and take part in a new survey to share their views.”



A copy of the LEPs Annual Report can be seen below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.

