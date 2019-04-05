Solent LEP steps up work on a Local Industrial Strategy for a prosperous 2050

Richard shares this latest news on behalf of the Solent LEP. Ed

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) launched the work it is doing to develop a Local Industrial Strategy (LIS) to set the area on a pathway to a more prosperous future for all, at its successful Annual Conference on 12th March.

The Annual Conference provided a first opportunity for the LEP to set out its programme of activity, and, importantly, for delegates to discuss the key challenges and opportunities for the economy now and in the future.

‘Your Solent, Your Future’

As part of the Annual Conference, the LEP published ‘Your Solent, Your Future’, which sets out some initial thoughts on a Local Industrial Strategy for the Solent and invited people to join the conversation.

Since that time, the LEP has been reviewing the evidence base, and continued to engage with individuals and organisations from across the region and the wider UK.

Your views count

This engagement phase is now in full swing, and, as a critical starting point, the LEP want to understand your views so that the strategy can begin to reflect and be shaped by local ambition at the outset.

The LEP is therefore inviting you to join the conversation and complete the short survey.

Major international hub of enterprise

The partnership organisation intends to build on the region’s strengths, develop and attract new talent, focus on sustainability, unlock innovation through education establishments and businesses working together and deliver a coastal renaissance, positioning the Solent economy as a major international hub of enterprise.

Jeffries: Preparing for next 30 years

Gary Jeffries, the Chairman for the Solent LEP said:

“As a major contributor to the United Kingdom’s economy with gross value added (GVA) of £30.6 billion, the Solent is already a highly successful economic hub. The development of this Local Industrial Strategy gives us an opportunity to prepare ourselves for the significant changes and technological developments that we are going to see in the next 30 years. “With our diverse industries and number of sectoral strengths linked to our coastal location and outstanding natural environment, we will ably and successfully adapt to meet future opportunities and challenges. But to ensure that we consider all aspects of our community and economy, we need wide and far-reaching views.”

Range of workshop sessions

This engagement phase will see the LEP announce a range of workshop sessions which will seek to drill down into the key challenges, opportunities and to expand peoples’ thinking for the future of the Solent economy. This will feed into the action needed to boost productivity, earning power and competitiveness across its area.

The project will be promoted right across the Solent region and the LEP is inviting everyone to join the conversation and take part in a survey to share their views.

Have your say

It would like to hear from a range of people who could be affected by the survey, to have their say and includes, younger and older generations, the general public, private, academic and voluntary sectors and all areas of the Solent.

The LEP aims to implement its findings to develop a strategy that will see the Solent emerge as an internationally-facing, prosperous and confident economy.

This, it believes, will be underpinned by its renowned economic, knowledge, cultural and environmental assets, as well as identifying new opportunities for the future.

The closing date for participating in the survey is 3rd May 2019. To take part in the survey visit the Website.

Find out more

To sign up to receive regular information from the Solent LEP, including information on how the Local Industrial Strategy is progressing, email LIS@SolentLEP.org.uk

Image: jakerust under CC BY 2.0