Southampton council says plans for car-free days are being considered

Southampton City Council has now admitted that plans for a car-free day in the city are being considered.

Two days ago the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) revealed that campaigners demanded the city council to look into plans for car-free days in some areas of the city in a bid to tackle air pollution.

Idea suggested to council

The LDRS understood that car-free days were being considered by civic chiefs in the city after members of Clean Air Southampton and Southampton Friends of the Earth said they met with council officers early this year to suggest the idea.

On Tuesday neither the authority nor civic chiefs could confirm whether the proposal was still being considered or had been dismissed.

But now councillor Jacqui Rayment, deputy council leader and cabinet member for environment and transport, said the authority is looking at the possibility of a car free day.

Fact finding meeting held

She said nothing has been agreed and a fact finding meeting was held to see if it is something the authority may want to do.

She added:

“Southampton City Council is looking at the possibility of a clean air day. We are in the early stages of planning and working out how this will be delivered, but we hope to trial it this year and depending on how it goes role it out on a more regularly. Officers have been asked to work with interested representatives within Southampton, further details will emerge in due course.”

One car-free Sunday a month

As reported, campaigners asked for one car-free Sunday a month in the city centre.

The news came after Lyn Brayshaw, Southampton Friends of the Earth co-ordinator, emailed city councillors in September to suggest the idea.

She said she had then met council officers and was told the plans are being considered by the authority.

Proved successful in other cities

Campaigners said the initiative has proved successful in other cities with a positive impact on the local economy.

GO Southampton, the city’s BID (Business Improvement District) also welcomed the idea and said they think car-free days will bring lots of people out – on foot and on their bikes – to enjoy what the city centre has to offer.

The idea was suggested as one of the measures that could be taken to tackle the city’s air pollution and encourage residents to cycle.

This comes after last May Southampton was listed by the World Health Organization as being at the limit for levels of fine-particle pollution.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: dennis under CC BY 2.0