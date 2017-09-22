‘Spare’ school bus seats: Applications now open

The council share this latest news. Ed

Applications for ‘privilege seats’ on Island school buses are being welcomed by the Isle of Wight Council.

Applications can be made between 25 September (9am) and 4 October (4pm) 2017, via the council’s Website.

Councillor Paul Brading, said:

“I’m pleased that we’re able to offer even more children the opportunity to travel to school using a school bus. “The start of the autumn term is the busiest time for issuing school travel passes, but all children eligible for school transport have had the appropriate routes to school identified and been issued with their bus passes. “As such, we now also have a number of ‘spare’ seats available, which will be offered via a randomised application process.”

Privilege seat ticket prices are set costs as follows:

Up to a full term £95.00

Up to half term £47.50

Up to a full term AM or PM only £47.50

Up to half term AM or PM only £23.75

Making an application for a privilege seat does not guarantee a seat on the school bus.

Image: © Southern Vectis